Man accused of showing sexual material to minor, HCSO searching for more possible victims

Hillsborough County deputies are searching for more possible victims after arresting a man accused of showing inappropriate sexual material to a minor.

According to the sheriff's office, the investigation began on March 11 after receiving a tip that James Nezbeth, 70, showed pornographic content while enticing the minor last May.

Nezbeth faces two counts of Extortion, along with charges of Lewd and Lascivious Conduct and Distributing Obscene Material to a Minor.

HCSO is asking anyone who may have had contact with Nezbeth to call 813-247-8200.

