Man accused of shooting, killing woman in her 70s during argument in pickup truck: TPD

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The Brief Tampa police charged 74-year-old Alan Barber with murder following a fatal shooting inside a pickup truck Saturday. Investigators say Barber shot a woman in her 70s during an argument after leaving a local restaurant. Officers arrested Barber without incident and recovered the weapon inside a business parking lot.



A 74-year-old man faces murder charges after police say he fatally shot a woman in her 70s inside a moving truck following an argument over the weekend.

Tampa police murder investigation

What we know:

Tampa police officers arrested Alan Barber, 74, on Saturday after he allegedly shot and killed a woman who was riding in his passenger seat.

Investigators said Barber and the victim had known each other for more than 20 years. According to the Tampa Police Department, the dispute began at a local restaurant and escalated as Barber drove his white Chevrolet pickup truck.

Police said Barber shot the woman during the argument and pulled the truck into a local business parking lot. Officers arrived quickly, secured the scene, and took Barber into custody without incident.

Officers said they found the gun used in the shooting and impounded the truck as evidence. Authorities booked Barber into the Orient Road Jail on a murder charge.

Details undisclosed by police

What we don't know:

Police have not publicly released the victim's name or the specific cause of the argument.

Authorities have not disclosed the exact business parking lot where the truck stopped.

Police chief statement

What they're saying:

"Violence is not the answer to conflict, and there is never a disagreement that should end with the tragic loss of a life," said Acting Chief Brett Owen. "This man chose to end an argument by using a gun, and he will now face justice for his decision."

Department victim advocates are working directly with the woman's family to connect them with support services.