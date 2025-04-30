Man accused of taking photos up shopper's dress at Hobby Lobby: NPPD
NORTH PORT, Fla. - A man faces felony charges after North Port police say he used his phone to take photos up a shopper's dress at Hobby Lobby, and investigators are working to find out whether there are more victims.
The backstory:
According to the North Port Police Department, officers received a report last weekend from a witness who said a man used his cellphone to secretly take photos of a female shopper inside the store off Tamiami Trail.
NPPD says the suspect, later identified as Cameron Carpenter, 23, denied the allegations and left the store when confronted.
Surveillance image of Cameron Carpenter. Courtesy: North Port Police Department.
Investigators say surveillance video from inside the store captured the incident, leading to Carpenter's arrest Tuesday afternoon on video voyeurism charges.
What you can do:
North Port police are asking anyone who may have experienced a similar encounter to contact the department at 941-429-7300.
The Source: This story was written with information from the North Port Police Department.
