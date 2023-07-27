Man arrested for shooting person in Gulfport liquor store parking lot, police say

article

A man was arrested Wednesday for shooting someone walking in the parking lot of a liquor store back in March, the Gulfport Police Department said.

Investigators said Adrian Morales-Garcia was arrested on an attempted murder charge for the shooting that happened at Gulfport Liquors on Gulfport Boulevard back on March 18.

Officers said the victim was walking in the parking lot outside the store at around 4 a.m. when a vehicle drove by slowly. The driver opened the vehicle's window and shot the victim, who was standing next to the car.

The victim was able to run away after he was shot through the arm, according to Gulfport police. The suspect, though, drove away from the scene.

Authorities said they were eventually able to identify the vehicle that the shooter was driving, which led them to the driver, who they learned was Morales-Garcia. Detectives searched the suspect's phone location history and surveillance data, which placed him at the crime scene.

An arrest warrant was issued on July 21, and officers said they conducted surveillance on the suspect's location and found him on Wednesday at a home in the 4600 block of 25th Avenue South.

Police said they were able to apprehend Morales-Garcia in a parked vehicle near the home, which had a gun inside. He's currently being help in the Pinellas County Jail with no bond, according to investigators.