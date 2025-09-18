Man caught beating puppy in Bradenton arrested: Police

The Brief A man was arrested after he was caught on camera beating a 9-week-old puppy repeatedly. Several customers at Kava Social Club in Bradenton saw him grab the its neck and hitting the dog in the face. He is facing an animal cruelty charge, which landed him back behind bars after already being on probation for an unrelated case.



A man was arrested after he was caught on camera beating a 9-week-old puppy repeatedly, according to the Bradenton Police Department.

Christian Cuello, 30, is now facing an animal cruelty charge, which landed him back behind bars. Police said he was already on probation for an unrelated case when this happened.

Pictured: Christian Cuello. Courtesy: Bradenton Police Department.

What we know:

Employees at Kava Social Club in Bradenton who were concerned for the puppy's welfare told officers patrolling the downtown area. They said several customers saw Cuello grabbing the puppy's neck and hitting the dog in the face before leaving the business.

BPD said employees reviewed security cameras and gave multiple videos of Cuello abusing the dog to Bradenton police.

Courtesy: Bradenton Police Department.

The officer recognized the dog and found its owner, who told police that she left the puppy in Cuello's care, according to the department. Bradenton police then took the puppy to a veterinary hospital to be examined after arresting Cuello.

What you can do:

The puppy is okay after the incident, and was given back to its owner, BPD said. Any customers who may have witnesses this incident is asked to contact Bradenton Officer Cerniglia at Anthony.Cerniglia@bradentonpd.com.