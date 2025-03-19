Man charged with child abuse after he and his girlfriend left ‘visible wounds’ on little girl: SPPD

The Brief SPPD arrested and charged a man with child abuse after he and his girlfriend allegedly left a little girl bruised for a week. Police say he beat the girl twice, and his girlfriend helped him the second time. Authorities have not charged his girlfriend.



St. Petersburg police arrested a man after he and his girlfriend allegedly left a girl bruised for a week.

Dupri Stokling is in Pinellas County Jail on charges of child abuse after detectives say he smacked her, causing swelling and a visible wound on her upper lip.

Mugshot of Dupri Stokling. Courtesy: St. Petersburg Police Department.



After bringing the girl home, detectives say Stokling continued to hit her, eventually making her take her clothes off and get into the shower before striking her with a belt.

That’s when detectives say that Stokling's girlfriend, Adrianna York, helped him beat the girl.

After beating her in the shower, the couple allegedly dragged her into the living room by her hair, where Stokling sat on her, and York continued to hit her legs.

Authorities say that it was the belt wounds on her legs that were visibile for a week.



Authorities have not charged York, and the age of the girl is unknown.

This is an ongoing story; check back for updates.

The Source: The information in this story was written with information provided by the St. Petersburg Police Department.

