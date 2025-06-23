Man critically hurt in shooting at 7-Eleven, Tampa police searching for suspect

The Brief Tampa police say a fight at a convenience store off N. Dale Mabry Hwy. early Monday ended with a man shot. Investigators say the victim tried to intervene in a disturbance involving another man and a woman, neither of whom knew the victim. The suspect and the woman took off in a red midsize SUV, according to police.



A man suffered critical injuries after Tampa police say he was shot while trying to intervene in a disturbance at a convenience store early Monday.

What we know:

According to the Tampa Police Department, the shooting happened at 7-Eleven at the corner of N. Dale Mabry Hwy. and W. Spruce St.

Investigators say a man and woman were involved in an altercation when another man stepped in, leading to a fight between the two men that ended in gunfire.

The victim was shot in his upper left leg and rushed to the hospital in critical condition, according to police. He did not know the suspect or the woman who was with him.

Police describe the suspect as a Black man in his early 20s, about 6 feet tall with a thin build and dreadlocks. The woman is described as white, in her early 20s and about 5'4" with a medium build.

The pair drove away in a red midsize SUV, according to TPD.

What we don't know:

No further details on the victim were released, with police only identifying him as a man.

What you can do:

Anyone with information about the shooting is urged to contact the Tampa Police Department at 813-231-6130 and refer to case number 25-354586.

