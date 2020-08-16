Man dead after 'ruthless incident' at Riverview apartment complex

Deputies in Hillsborough County are trying to figure out what led to a man’s death Saturday night.

According to the sheriff’s office, it was around 9:30 p.m. when deputies found a 43-year-old male with what they described as “life-threatening injuries” at an apartment complex along Colonial Club Court in Riverview.

The man was taken to Tampa General Hospital, where he later died.

Deputies say they have no suspects.

"We do not believe this was a random act of violence," Sheriff Chad Chronister said in a Sunday morning update on the investigation. "We are asking the public to please contact us if they know anything about this ruthless incident where a man's life was selfishly taken."

Investigators ask anyone with information to call the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office at (813) 247-8200.

