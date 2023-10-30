Man dies after being stabbed in Zephyrhills, deputies investigating

article

A man died after being stabbed on Sunday night in Zephyrhills, according to the Pasco Sheriff's Office.

Deputies say two adult men were arguing in the Armstrong St. area, and when things escalated, one of the men stabbed the other.

The man who was stabbed was taken to a hospital, which is where he died, according to officials.

The sheriff's office says the victims knew each other, so there is no public safety issue related to the incident. The investigation is ongoing, according to authorities.