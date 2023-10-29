FHP: Driver of homemade go-kart hit and killed in Pasco County

article

A person on a homemade go-kart with no lights was hit and killed by a speeder on Friday night, according to officials.

Troopers say the go-kart was headed west on Hudson Avenue, east of Sisters Lane around 11:40 p.m.

The go-kart was overtaken by an unknown truck or SUV that was speeding, according to FHP. Troopers say the vehicle hit the go-kart and did not stop.

The driver of the go-kart died at the scene of the crash, according to authorities

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to call *FHP (*347) or Crime Stoppers at **TIPS.