FHP: Driver of homemade go-kart hit and killed in Pasco County
PASCO COUNTY, Fla. - A person on a homemade go-kart with no lights was hit and killed by a speeder on Friday night, according to officials.
Troopers say the go-kart was headed west on Hudson Avenue, east of Sisters Lane around 11:40 p.m.
The go-kart was overtaken by an unknown truck or SUV that was speeding, according to FHP. Troopers say the vehicle hit the go-kart and did not stop.
The driver of the go-kart died at the scene of the crash, according to authorities
Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to call *FHP (*347) or Crime Stoppers at **TIPS.