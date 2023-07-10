Man dies after house fire in Pinellas County, deputies say

article

On Sunday night, officials say a man died after a house fire in unincorporated Largo.

According to Pinellas County deputies, they received reports of smoke coming from a home on 116th Avenue North around 10:29 p.m. Deputies say Largo and Seminole firefighters were fighting the fire when they arrived.

READ: Fire at Largo hospital under investigation

Detectives say the fire department forced their way into the home and found 59-year-old Thomas Shook lying on the floor.

Officials say Shook died after being taken to the hospital.

Robbery/homicide and burglary/pawn (arson) detectives are investigating the fire. According to them, the fire does not appear to be suspicious.

READ: East Lake firefighters raise awareness about water safety

Detectives say that the Medical Examiner's Office will conduct an autopsy to determine the cause and manner of Shook's death.

According to authorities, the investigation is ongoing.