Man dies after being found with gunshot wound in Hudson: PSO

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The Brief A 29-year-old man died after being shot in Hudson and driving his vehicle toward Joliet Street, authorities said. Investigators confirmed the fatal shooting was not a random attack, though the specific crime scene remains unreleased due to an active criminal probe. Pasco County deputies are urging anyone with information about the killing to call the department's crime tips line.



A 29-year-old man died after being shot in Hudson and driving himself toward Joliet Street in what investigators confirmed was a targeted shooting.

Hudson fatal shooting investigation

What we know:

Deinis Carrillo, 29, died from his injuries after someone shot him in the Hudson area, according to the Pasco Sheriff's Office.

Deputies first responded Thursday after reports that a man had been shot at an unknown location before driving his car toward the area of Joliet Street. First responders transported Carrillo for medical attention, but he later died. Detectives confirmed the incident was not random.

Active Pasco criminal probe

What we don't know:

Sheriff's officials have not released the exact location where the shooting took place, citing the active criminal investigation.

Authorities have also not identified a suspected shooter, released a motive, or announced any arrests in Carrillo's death.

Pasco crime tips

What you can do:

Investigators are asking members of the community to come forward with any details that could assist the open case.

Anyone with information can contact the Pasco Sheriff's Crime Tips Line at 1-800-706-2488.