Man dies after being found with gunshot wound in Hudson: PSO
HUDSON, Fla. - A 29-year-old man died after being shot in Hudson and driving himself toward Joliet Street in what investigators confirmed was a targeted shooting.
Hudson fatal shooting investigation
What we know:
Deinis Carrillo, 29, died from his injuries after someone shot him in the Hudson area, according to the Pasco Sheriff's Office.
Deputies first responded Thursday after reports that a man had been shot at an unknown location before driving his car toward the area of Joliet Street. First responders transported Carrillo for medical attention, but he later died. Detectives confirmed the incident was not random.
Active Pasco criminal probe
What we don't know:
Sheriff's officials have not released the exact location where the shooting took place, citing the active criminal investigation.
Authorities have also not identified a suspected shooter, released a motive, or announced any arrests in Carrillo's death.
Pasco crime tips
What you can do:
Investigators are asking members of the community to come forward with any details that could assist the open case.
Anyone with information can contact the Pasco Sheriff's Crime Tips Line at 1-800-706-2488.
The Source: The information in this story was gathered from the Pasco Sheriff's Office, which provided investigative updates and initial alert details via agency releases.