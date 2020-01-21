Man fatally shot during dispute at ex-girlfriend's Brandon home

article

Deputies in Hillsborough County say a woman’s ex-boyfriend was shot and killed by another man when he returned to their home to pick up his belongings.

According to the sheriff’s office, it was just after 10 a.m. Tuesday when deputies were called to the home on Edgedale Circle, which is just off Kingsway and a few blocks from Mann Middle School in Brandon.

Deputies say a man in his 30s – as yet publicly unnamed – had shown up at the home he used to share with a woman who still lives there, intending to pick up his personal things. At some point, he got into an altercation in the front yard with a male visitor.

The male visitor, also not named by deputies, shot the victim.

That shooter remained at the scene and called 911. He is being questioned by deputies and so far, no charges have been filed.