Man found shot to death in a parking lot in Lake Placid

A 34-year-old Sebring man was shot and killed in Highway Park overnight.

Highlands County Sheriff's Office and Lake Placid Police Department received several calls of shots fired at Park Liquors on Vision Street.

Lee Marvin Anderson was found sitting in a car dead with multiple gunshot wounds.

Anyone with information is asked to call 863-402-7200 or email detectives@highlandssheriff.org. Anonymous tips can be left via the Highlands County Sheriff’s Office free smartphone app or with Heartland Crime Stoppers at 1-800-226-TIPS or www.heartlandcrimestoppers.com. Crime Stoppers tips can be eligible for a cash reward