Man heads to prison for killing 20-year-old man in Hillsborough DUI crash

Prosecutors said the person responsible for a crash that killed a 20-year-old Tampa man last November was driving drunk and tried to hide the evidence. Now, Alexander Glaubius is heading to prison.

The intersection of South Kings Avenue and Oakfield Drive in Brandon became the scene of a deadly crash in the early morning hours of November 27, 2021. Prosecutors said a silver Chevy Silverado ran a red light and slammed into a white Volkswagen Passat, killing 20-year-old Christopher Murdock.

Christopher Murdock, 20, was killed in a crash on South Kings Avenue and Oakfield Drive in Brandon in November 2021.

The Silverado also hit another vehicle, but that victim was not injured.

Prosecutors said the man responsible for the deadly crash was Glaubius, and he was driving drunk and tried getting rid of some evidence before police arrived. He even asked a bystander to help him, explained prosecutor Michael Schmiz.

"The defendant asked him to get rid of bottles. When the witness refused to do so, the defendant removed a pack of Kona and a Sprite bottle that have been modified into a bong and threw them over a wall," said Schmiz.

Image 1 of 2 ▼ A Brandon intersection became the scene of a deadly crash in November 2021. Now, the driver responsible is heading to prison.

He said 10 cans of beer were thrown out of the car. Drug residue was also found in the vehicle.

Nearly a year later he is taking a state deal. Glaubius pled guilty to DUI manslaughter and vehicular homicide charges in exchange for 15 years in prison.

The victim’s mother spoke virtually. She was not identified in court, however her anguish and disdain for Glaubius was evident.

"Just know that I will never forgive you, and I hope that you see my son every night in your dreams," she said.

Glaubius also spoke, saying "I’m not going to ask you to forgive me. I know it’s something that you’ll have to deal with yourself, but I promise you I think about your son, and you guys every day."

As part of his plea agreement, Glaubius will also serve 10 years probation once he serves his prison time. He also had his driver license permanently revoked.