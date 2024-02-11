Man hits fence, car flips during fatal crash in Seminole: Deputies

A 27-year-old man died on Sunday after losing control of his car in Seminole, according to deputies.

The Pinellas County Sheriff's Office says the crash happened at 102nd Avenue and Botanica Drive just after 4 p.m and deputies assigned to the Major Accident Investigation Team responded to the scene.

According to officials, 27-year-old Taylor Titus was headed west on 102nd Avenue in his 2016 Mazda sedan near Botanica Drive when the car crossed across the eastbound lanes of 102nd Avenue.

Deputies say the car left the roadway for unknown reasons and hit a fence. The car stopped upside down in a nearby retention pond, according to authorities.

The sheriff's office says Titus was the only person in the car and was taken to the hospital.

He died at the hospital, according to officials.

Deputies are investigating if speed or impairment could have been factors in the crash. Officials say next of kin was notified, and the investigation is ongoing.