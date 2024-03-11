Man hospitalized after Dade City shooting, suspect detained: Pasco deputies

A man was shot Monday evening after an argument escalated on Beth Street in Dade City, according to the Pasco County Sheriff's Office.

Deputies said the shooting happened at around 7:45 p.m. in the Beth Street area. According to authorities, two men got into an argument that escalated.

The man who was shot has been taken to the hospital, and his condition is currently unknown, investigators said.

The accused shooter, who has not been identified, remained at the scene and is currently detained, PSO said.

The shooting investigation is ongoing.