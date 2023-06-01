Man arrested in hit-and-run crash that left pedestrian dead, authorities say

article

A Webster man was arrested on Wednesday after Pasco County deputies received a tip that he may have been involved in a fatal hit-and-run crash nearly a week ago.

Around 5:30 p.m., officials say troopers and deputies converged on 15604 Juliets Court in Hudson and located 30-year-old Mason Ryan Stevenson.

Officials say the crash that happened on May 26 was on Bolton Avenue near Bermondsey Street around 1:30 a.m.

Authorities say a 31-year-old Hudson woman was struck and killed when a white 2000 Dodge Dakota 4-door pickup truck traveling east struck her as she walked in the traveling lane.

After striking the woman, troopers say the driver took off, leaving the woman to die.

Troopers found the vehicle abandoned near the crash site.

Stevenson was arrested and delivered to the Pasco County Jail.

He’s been charged with leaving the scene of a crash involving death and driving while license suspended.