Man killed in motorcycle crash in Indian Shores, Pinellas deputies say

A man was killed in a motorcycle crash on Gulf Boulevard and Park Boulevard Bridge in Indian Shores Thursday afternoon, Pinellas County deputies said.

The Pinellas County Sheriff's Office said they responded to the fatal motorcycle crash in the City of Indian Shores a little before 5:40 p.m.

The motorcyclist Kevin Meade, 45, was traveling westbound at a high speed on the Park Boulevard Bridge as he approached Gulf Boulevard, crash investigators said.

Meade failed to maintain control of the 2004 Harley-Davidson as he approached a curve on Gulf Boulevard, according to PCSO. His motorcycle then hit a guard rail.

The 45-year-old was ejected, and the motorcycle continued westbound until it came to a final stop against the City of Indian Shores welcome sign, deputies said.

Meade was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash, according to investigators.

Deputies with PCSO's Major Accident Investigation Team said speed and impairment do appear to be factors in this crash. The investigation is ongoing.