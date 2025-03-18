Man killed in shooting, Pasco deputies investigating as homicide
HOLIDAY, Fla. - The Pasco Sheriff's Office says detectives are investigating a man's recent shooting death as a homicide.
Death of Miguel Santiago, Jr.
What we know:
According to deputies, Miguel Santiago, Jr., 24, was shot shortly before midnight on Friday, March 14, after driving to the area of Roxbury Dr. in Holiday.
Pictured: Miguel Santiago, Jr. Courtesy: Pasco Sheriff's Office.
Investigators say they believe the shooting was isolated and not a random act.
What we don't know:
No description of the suspect has been made available.
What you can do:
Anyone with information about the shooting is urged to contact the Pasco Sheriff's Office at 1-800-706-2488 or by clicking here.
You can also contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-873-TIPS (8477) or by clicking here and referring to case number 25008455.
The Source: This story was written with information from the Pasco Sheriff's Office.
STAY CONNECTED WITH FOX 13 TAMPA:
- Download the FOX Local app for your smart TV
- Download FOX Local mobile app: Apple | Android
- Download the FOX 13 News app for breaking news alerts, latest headlines
- Download the SkyTower Radar app
- Sign up for FOX 13’s daily newsletter