Man killed in shooting, Pasco deputies investigating as homicide

The Brief Miguel Santiago, Jr., 24, was shot and killed last Friday night in Holiday, according to the Pasco Sheriff's Office. Investigators believe the shooting was not a random act and appears to be isolated. Deputies are searching for the suspect. No description has been made available.



The Pasco Sheriff's Office says detectives are investigating a man's recent shooting death as a homicide.

Death of Miguel Santiago, Jr.

What we know:

According to deputies, Miguel Santiago, Jr., 24, was shot shortly before midnight on Friday, March 14, after driving to the area of Roxbury Dr. in Holiday.

Pictured: Miguel Santiago, Jr. Courtesy: Pasco Sheriff's Office.

Investigators say they believe the shooting was isolated and not a random act.

What we don't know:

No description of the suspect has been made available.

What you can do:

Anyone with information about the shooting is urged to contact the Pasco Sheriff's Office at 1-800-706-2488 or by clicking here.

You can also contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-873-TIPS (8477) or by clicking here and referring to case number 25008455.

The Source: This story was written with information from the Pasco Sheriff's Office.

