Man killed in shooting, Tampa police investigating

A man died after being shot in a Tampa neighborhood on Monday night, police said.

Officers responded to the 1600 block of East 24th Avenue shortly after 9 p.m., according to TPD.

Police said rescuers attempted lifesaving measures, but the man died from his injuries.

So far, no arrests have been made. Police are asking anyone with information about the shooting to call 813-231-6130 or send a text to TIP411.

