Man rescued from Tampa garbage truck after he was likely sleeping in dumpster, police say

A Tampa garbage truck driver was following his usual route Wednesday morning when he looked at the truck's camera and noticed movement in the back – which turned out to be a person.

The driver quickly called first responders. Tampa Fire Rescue crews arrived near North 40th Street and Busch Boulevard, right across from Busch Gardens Tampa Bay.

Tampa first responders had to pull out all the stops to safely remove the man. A couple of people on the crew ventured into back of the truck to help secure the man as a ladder truck was used to lift him out.

Officials said the man – who was not publicly identified – had a head injury, but it appears to be non-life threatening.

They believe he may have been sleeping in a dumpster overnight to try and stay warm. Temperatures were between the 50s and 60s overnight.

When the garbage truck arrived to pick up the bin, that's when the man was likely tossed into the truck.

"During the holidays, these transient patients are trying to find warmth," explained Capt. Henry Williams with Tampa Fire Rescue. "Everything came into play just as it needed to be. We had an alert driver who absolutely avoided catastrophe."

The man was taken to a nearby hospital following the rescue.