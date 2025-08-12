Man rescued from burning home in Tampa

The Brief Tampa police rescued a man from a burning home on Saturday night. Officers ran toward the smoke at the home on N. Highlands to save the man. No one was seriously injured.



Tampa police officers helped save a man's life after a fire broke out at a home in Tampa.

Officers ran toward the smoke at a home in the 8400 block of N. Highlands Ave. on Saturday night.

Thick, dark clouds of smoke poured out of the home.

You could hear one woman calling for help on one officer's body camera footage. She told officers that her brother was still inside the house.

Courtesy: Tampa Police Department

The other family members had made it out of the house already.

Police raced into the home and yelled out to the man who was trapped inside.

Officers got low to the ground and made contact with the man a few feet away, before they were able to drag him out of the home.

Tampa Fire Rescue got to the scene and was able to put the fire out.

Police say everyone was treated for smoke inhalation, but is doing okay.

The fire was deemed accidental, but Tampa Fire Rescue is still trying to figure out what caused the fire.