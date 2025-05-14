Man shoots another man, kidnaps woman from Florida home after traveling from Kentucky: SCSO
SARASOTA, Fla. - A Kentucky man is facing serious charges after Sarasota County deputies say he showed up at a home where people he knew were vacationing, then fired a shot and kidnapped a woman.
The backstory:
According to the Sarasota County Sheriff's Office, several people on vacation from Lexington, Kentucky, gathered at a home in the 6400 block of Beechwood Ave.
Deputies say Tobias McDonald, 30, showed up unannounced and demanded to know where a particular woman was, then entered the home and found her inside.
McDonald fired a shot, according to SCSO, injuring another man inside the home, then took the woman and left with her.
Mugshot of Tobias McDonald. Courtesy: Sarasota County Sheriff's Office.
Investigators say the Florida Highway Patrol and Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office helped track down McDonald and arrest him.
The kidnapping victim went to the hospital, according to deputies.
What's next:
McDonald faces charges of attempted murder, kidnapping (domestic) and two additional kidnapping charges.
He's being held in the Sarasota County Jail without bond, records show.
The Source: This story was written with information from the Sarasota County Sheriff's Office.
