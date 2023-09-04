Deadly shooting at Playhouse Gentleman's Club, deputies say

A man died early Monday morning after being shot at Playhouse Gentleman's Club, according to deputies.

Around 3:40 a.m., the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office received reports that someone was shot in the parking lot of the club. When authorities arrived, they say they found a 33-year-old man with upper body trauma.

The victim was taken to St. Joseph's Hospital, which is where he died, according to deputies.

Officials say there was a deadly shooting at Playhouse Gentleman's Club. Courtesy: HCSO

Authorities have not released the name of the victim or identified the shooter at this time. Officials say witnesses fled when shots were fired.

According to investigators, they are working with local businesses to gather surveillance footage.

"It's truly disheartening to see a holiday weekend, meant for fun and celebration with family and friends, overshadowed by acts of violence," said Sheriff Chad Chronister in a release. "Our detectives are tirelessly working to piece together the puzzle surrounding this shooting, and we urge anyone with information to come forward."

Officials say the investigation is ongoing.

The Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office asks anyone with information about the shooting to call 813-247-8200. Anonymous tips can be submitted to Crime Stoppers of Tampa Bay at 1-800-873-TIPS.