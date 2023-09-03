Pedestrian killed in Plant City hit-and-run crash, police searching for vehicle involved

article

The Plant City Police Department is searching for a vehicle involved in a hit-and-run crash on Sunday morning, according to authorities.

The crash occurred around 7:15 a.m. at the 4000 block of Airport Rd.

Police say they received a call that a person had been found lying on the side of the road.

Plant City Fire Rescue responded and found a white male with injuries who was pronounced dead at the scene.

During their investigation, the PCPD Traffic Homicide Unit discovered that the incident resulted from a hit-and-run.

Police say they are searching for a 2011-2017 Jeep Cherokee with front-end damage.

There may be damage to the left headlight area and the windshield, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Plant City Police Department at (813) 757-9200.