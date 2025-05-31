Eight-time convicted felon arrested, accused of selling drugs in Bay Area

The Brief Ronald Hess Jr. and Sedrick Coleman are accused of distributing dangerous drugs throughout Hillsborough County. Hess is an eight-time convicted felon. The pair are being held at the Hillsborough County Jail.



Fewer drugs are on our streets thanks to the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office.

Two men are now behind bars, accused of distributing dangerous drugs throughout the county.

The backstory:

Detectives said Ronald Hess Jr., 55, and Sedrick Coleman, 42, were selling methamphetamine, fentanyl, and other illicit drugs.

On Friday, the men were arrested at a home in the 10300 block of Oak Avenue in Tampa.

Hess is already an eight-time convicted felon for grand theft, cocaine trafficking, narcotics possession, and fraud.



Hess has been charged with:

• Conspiracy to traffic in amphetamine 28 to 200 Grams (x2)

• Trafficking in amphetamine 28 to 200 Grams (x2)

• Trafficking in amphetamine 14 to 28 Grams

• Delivery of a controlled substance

• Possession of controlled substance (x4)

• Trafficking in fentanyl (28 grams or more)

• Trafficking in phenethylamines 10 to 200 grams

• Possession of cocaine

• Keeping public nuisance structure for drug activity

Courtesy: Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office.





Coleman has been charged with:

• Unlawful Use of two-way communications device (x3)

• Trafficking in amphetamine 28 to 200 grams (x2)

• Delivery of a controlled substance (x2)

• Possession of drug paraphernalia

• Possession of controlled substance (x7)

• Possession of cannabis less than 20 grams

• Possession of cocaine

• Possession of controlled substance with intent to sell or deliver

What they're saying:

"Let me be clear — if you’re peddling this poison in Hillsborough County, we are coming for you," said Sheriff Chad Chronister. "These drugs don’t just ruin lives — they end them. Our detectives stopped these traffickers before their poison could claim another victim, and we’ll keep doing it, case after case, arrest after arrest. We will not give these dealers an inch in our community."

