Man shot & killed, homicide investigation underway: HCSO

The Brief A man died after he was shot at least once in his upper body, according to the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office. The man's body was found early Wednesday in the 100 block of Phillips Dr. in Seffner. Few details have been released.



The Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office says it's investigating a homicide after finding a man shot to death early Wednesday.

What we know:

HCSO says investigators responded around 3:15 a.m. Wednesday to a shooting call in the 100 block of Phillips Dr. in Seffner.

Courtesy: Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office.

Deputies say they found a man who had been shot at least once in his upper body. He was pronounced dead at the scene, according to HCSO.

What we don't know:

The sheriff's office has not released any further details on the shooting or the man who died.

What they're saying:

"Violence has no place in our neighborhoods, and our detectives are committed to uncovering the full truth of what happened," Sheriff Chad Chronister said in a statement. "We urge anyone who saw or heard something, no matter how small it may seem, to come forward and contact us."

What you can do:

Detectives are urging anyone with information to contact the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office at 813-247-8200.

The Source: This story was written with information from the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office.

