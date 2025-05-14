Man shot & killed, homicide investigation underway: HCSO
SEFFNER, Fla. - The Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office says it's investigating a homicide after finding a man shot to death early Wednesday.
What we know:
HCSO says investigators responded around 3:15 a.m. Wednesday to a shooting call in the 100 block of Phillips Dr. in Seffner.
Courtesy: Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office.
Deputies say they found a man who had been shot at least once in his upper body. He was pronounced dead at the scene, according to HCSO.
What we don't know:
The sheriff's office has not released any further details on the shooting or the man who died.
What they're saying:
"Violence has no place in our neighborhoods, and our detectives are committed to uncovering the full truth of what happened," Sheriff Chad Chronister said in a statement. "We urge anyone who saw or heard something, no matter how small it may seem, to come forward and contact us."
What you can do:
Detectives are urging anyone with information to contact the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office at 813-247-8200.
The Source: This story was written with information from the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office.
