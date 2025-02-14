Man shot & killed in neighborhood, Pasco deputies searching for suspect

The Brief A man was shot and killed near Zephyrhills on Thursday night, the Pasco County Sheriff's Office said. PSO said the victim's body was found lying in the street next to his electric wheelchair. As of Friday morning, no arrests have been made.



A man was found shot to death in a roadway next to his electric wheelchair late Thursday night, the Pasco County Sheriff's Office said.

What we know:

According to PSO, deputies responded to the area of Stillman St. and Calvin Ave. near Zephyrhills around 10:30 p.m. Thursday.

Investigators found a man with a gunshot wound lying unresponsive in the street next to a motorized mobility scooter believed to belong to him, the sheriff's office said.

What we don't know:

PSO did not release the victim's name or any information on what may have led to the shooting. As of Friday morning, no arrests have been made.

What you can do:

Anyone with information about the shooting is urged to call the Pasco Sheriff’s Crime Tips Line at 1-800-706-2488, or submit a tip by clicking here and referring to case number 25005077.

The Source: This story was written using information provided by the Pasco County Sheriff's Office.

