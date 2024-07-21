Man shot and killed in St. Petersburg, deputies investigating

Press play above to watch FOX 13 News.

Deputies say they are investigating the death of a man who was shot in St. Petersburg on Sunday.

According to the Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office, around 5 p.m. deputies responded to a home in the 8100 block of 49th Avenue N. Officials say a man was pronounced dead after being taken to the hospital.

There is no threat to the public, according to the sheriff's office.

The investigation is ongoing.

SIGN UP: Click here to sign up for the FOX 13 daily newsletter