Man shot in neighborhood, Hillsborough deputies investigating

By
Published  May 8, 2025 8:11am EDT
Hillsborough County
The Brief

    • The Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office says a man was shot in Riverview late Wednesday.
    • It happened in the 10200 block of Bright Crystal Ave.
    • Few details have been released.

RIVERVIEW, Fla. - Hillsborough County deputies are investigating after they say a man was shot in a Riverview neighborhood late Wednesday.

What we know:

According to the sheriff's office, deputies responded shortly before 11 p.m. to the 10200 block of Bright Crystal Ave.

Investigators say a man was found shot and taken to the hospital.

Hillsborough County deputies say a man was shot on Wednesday night in Riverview.

What we don't know:

HCSO has not released any further details on the victim, his condition or possible suspects in the case.

