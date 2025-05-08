Man shot in neighborhood, Hillsborough deputies investigating

The Brief The Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office says a man was shot in Riverview late Wednesday. It happened in the 10200 block of Bright Crystal Ave. Few details have been released.



Hillsborough County deputies are investigating after they say a man was shot in a Riverview neighborhood late Wednesday.

What we know:

According to the sheriff's office, deputies responded shortly before 11 p.m. to the 10200 block of Bright Crystal Ave.

Investigators say a man was found shot and taken to the hospital.

What we don't know:

HCSO has not released any further details on the victim, his condition or possible suspects in the case.

