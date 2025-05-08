Man shot in neighborhood, Hillsborough deputies investigating
RIVERVIEW, Fla. - Hillsborough County deputies are investigating after they say a man was shot in a Riverview neighborhood late Wednesday.
What we know:
According to the sheriff's office, deputies responded shortly before 11 p.m. to the 10200 block of Bright Crystal Ave.
Investigators say a man was found shot and taken to the hospital.
Hillsborough County deputies say a man was shot on Wednesday night in Riverview.
What we don't know:
HCSO has not released any further details on the victim, his condition or possible suspects in the case.
The Source: This story was written with information from the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office.
STAY CONNECTED WITH FOX 13 TAMPA:
- Download the FOX Local app for your smart TV
- Download FOX Local mobile app: Apple | Android
- Download the FOX 13 News app for breaking news alerts, latest headlines
- Download the SkyTower Radar app
- Sign up for FOX 13’s daily newsletter