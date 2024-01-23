Man soaked in blood after girlfriend's father attacked him with 2 knives: HSO

article

When deputies arrived at a Spring Hill home early on Sunday morning, they found two men covered in blood.

Around 12 a.m., the Hernando County Sheriff's Office went to a house on Augustine Road in reference to a possible stabbing. Officials say 49-year-old Felix Daniel Torres was standing outside the front of the home.

According to the sheriff's office, Torres matched the description of the suspected assailant.

Authorities say he appeared to have blood on his hands and was wearing clothing which also appeared to be stained in blood. According to deputies, Torres was immediately taken into custody and evaluated for any injuries.

The sheriff's office says he had a laceration to his thumb.

Hernando deputies saw another man, wearing clothes soaked in blood, standing in the driveway with a large metal object in his hand. That man was secured and evaluated for injuries, according to officials.

He had lacerations on his face, chest and hand and told deputies that he was at the home visiting his girlfriend and her family.

According to the man, Torres, his girlfriend's father, got angry over a misunderstanding involving himself and another family member. According to the sheriff's office, the man said Torres started yelling at him and then got two knives from the kitchen.

Torres allegedly used the knives to cut the victim's cheek, chest, and hand during the altercation.

The victim said he managed to leave the home and found a large metal ratchet to defend himself until law enforcement showed up, according to authorities.

Deputies spoke with witnesses who corroborated the victim's story. Officials also say they collected two knives that had blood on them.

According to deputies, a family member of Torres had a cut on her hand after trying to intervene and plead with Torres to stop trying to stab the victim.

Hernando County Fire & Emergency Services treated both victims for their injuries at the scene. Torres was taken to a local hospital and treated for a laceration to his thumb, according to officials.

Deputies say Torres was taken to the Hernando County Detention Center and charged with aggravated battery with a deadly weapon and culpable negligence. At his first court appearance, the sheriff's office says Torres received a bond of $11,000.