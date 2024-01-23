Man arrested for breaking into ex-girlfriend's Hernando County home, threatening to shoot himself, her: HCSO

article

A man was arrested and charged with armed burglary after breaking into his ex-girlfriend's Hernando County home, stealing a revolver and some jewelry, and threatening to shoot himself and her.

According to the Hernando County Sheriff's Office, James Dillon Ryan, 30, faces a plethora of charges after he stole a woman's revolver from her home and then pointed it at himself and her during the robbery.

READ: Florida man hands deputy driver’s license with meth on it during traffic stop: Sheriff Grady Judd

At around 8 a.m. on Monday, deputies responded to the home on Salina Street in Brooksville. The caller told a 9-1-1 operator she had arrived at the home and saw an empty white car parked at the end of her driveway.

She remained in her vehicle and saw her ex-boyfriend, Ryan, walking across the front yard carrying her revolver in his hand. According to HCSO, the woman began recording Ryan with her cell phone, at which point he saw her and walked toward her.

He placed the gun to his head, saying he was going to shoot himself, and then knocked the phone from the woman's hands. He then pointed the gun at the woman's head, saying he was going to shoot her, according to the sheriff's office.

Before leaving, Ryan fired a shot at the ground in front of the woman's feet. Investigation showed that Ryan broke into the home through an unopened window and turned off the power to the home, so he wouldn't be caught on surveillance video.

READ: Cold case murder victim identified by Hernando County detectives 52 years after homicide

Deputies learned that Ryan is a convicted felon and not permitted to possess a gun and also discovered an active Hernando County warrant. They responded to a Spring Hill home to look for Ryan and located the white car he'd been driving in the driveway, according to HCSO.

The resident of the home and registered owner of the car told deputies Ryan wasn't there and had run out the back door. They eventually located him hiding in the garage in a loft area.

Deputies said Ryan refused to comply with commands and physically resisted them, forcing them to deploy OC spray. He was placed under arrest and charged with Armed Burglary Dwelling/Structure, Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon, Battery on LEO, and others.

He is being held on $48,000 bond, according to the sheriff's office.