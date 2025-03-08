Expand / Collapse search

Man stabbed to death in New Port Richey, PCSO looking for suspect

Published  March 8, 2025 3:29pm EST
Pasco County
NEW PORT RICHEY, Fla. - One person is dead after a stabbing in New Port Richey and the Pasco County Sheriff’s Office says they are looking for the suspect.

PCSO says deputies responded to the SR-52 and US-19 area around 10:40 a.m. on Saturday where they found the victim.

The man was taken to the hospital where he later died.

PSCO says the incident appears to be isolated.

What's next:

The investigation remains ongoing.

The Source: Information for this story was provided by the Pasco County Sheriff’s Office.

Pasco CountyNew Port RicheyCrime and Public Safety