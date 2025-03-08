Man stabbed to death in New Port Richey, PCSO looking for suspect

The Brief A man was stabbed to death on Saturday morning in New Port Richey and the Pasco County Sheriff’s Office says they are looking for the suspect. PCSO says deputies responded to the SR-52 and US-19 area around 10:40 a.m. on Saturday where they found the victim.



One person is dead after a stabbing in New Port Richey and the Pasco County Sheriff’s Office says they are looking for the suspect.

PCSO says deputies responded to the SR-52 and US-19 area around 10:40 a.m. on Saturday where they found the victim.

The man was taken to the hospital where he later died.

READ: Pasco County firefighter accused of having child porn

PSCO says the incident appears to be isolated.

What's next:

The investigation remains ongoing.

CLICK HERE:>>> Follow FOX 13 on YouTube

The Source: Information for this story was provided by the Pasco County Sheriff’s Office.

STAY CONNECTED WITH FOX 13 TAMPA: