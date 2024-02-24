Man stabbed to death in Dover, HCSO deputies investigating

A 31-year-old man was stabbed to death after a fight escalated on Friday night, according to the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office.

HCSO says they received a 911 call around 11:52 p.m. on Friday reporting that a man was fatally stabbed at a residential area on Mott Road in Dover.

When deputies arrived, they found a 31-year-old man who had upper-body trauma. The man was pronounced dead at the scene, according to authorities.

The sheriff's office says the investigation revealed that the stabbing happened after a fight between two men.

Courtesy: Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office

"Our detectives are diligently gathering every piece of evidence and interviewing any witnesses to see what led to this tragic incident," said Sheriff Chad Chronister in a statement. "No matter the disagreement, violence is never the answer. The Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office will ensure that the individual responsible for this senseless death is held accountable."

Investigators are asking anyone with any information on what occurred at this scene to call HCSO at 813-247-8200.

The investigation is ongoing, according to detectives.

