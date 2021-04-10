Expand / Collapse search

Man takes donation jar from Autism Awareness Shop and Thrift Store for 2nd time

By FOX 13 News Staff
Published 
Tampa
FOX 13 News

The Autism Awareness Shop and Thrift Store says a man stole their donation jar for the second time over the past few months.

TAMPA, Fla. - The Autism Awareness Shop and Thrift Store is searching for a man they say stole a donation jar from their checkout counter twice.

According to a Facebook post by the shop, a man walked into the store on Friday and stole a donation jar with an unknown amount of cash inside when an employee stepped away from the checkout counter. The money is used to help the non-profit organization. 

The store says the same man stole a different donation jar several months ago. 

Anyone with information is asked to contact Tampa police. 

April is Autism Awareness Month. 

