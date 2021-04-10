Man takes donation jar from Autism Awareness Shop and Thrift Store for 2nd time
TAMPA, Fla. - The Autism Awareness Shop and Thrift Store is searching for a man they say stole a donation jar from their checkout counter twice.
According to a Facebook post by the shop, a man walked into the store on Friday and stole a donation jar with an unknown amount of cash inside when an employee stepped away from the checkout counter. The money is used to help the non-profit organization.
The store says the same man stole a different donation jar several months ago.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Tampa police.
April is Autism Awareness Month.
CONNECT WITH FOX 13:
Advertisement