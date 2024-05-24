Man steals victim's credit card from front porch; withdraws $20,000: Police

Detectives are asking for the public's help identifying a man who they say took $20,000 from someone's bank account.

Officials say after the victim applied for a home equity line of credit, a man was able to get their information and order a new credit card.

The man then stole the card after it was delivered by Federal Express to the victim's porch.

Police say the alleged thief showed up two minutes after it was delivered.

The suspect then went to four different banks in the New Port Richey and Palm Harbor area and withdrew $20,000.

The suspect arrived at the victim's home in a newer model Volkswagen Jetta.

If you recognize the man seen in the pictures attached with this story, you are asked to call New Port Richey police at 727-841-4550.

