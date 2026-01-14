Expand / Collapse search

Accused street racer arrested months after seriously injuring pedestrian in downtown St. Pete crash: Police

By
Published  January 14, 2026 4:35pm EST
St. Petersburg
FOX 13 News

      • St. Petersburg police say a man is facing charges after he crashed into a pedestrian, leaving her seriously injured last fall.
      • Police say a vehicle stopped to allow a 27-year-old woman to cross the intersection. Adam Rosema, 42, made an illegal lane change to pass the vehicle and accelerated, hitting the woman at the intersection.
      • Rosema was booked on charges of reckless driving resulting in serious bodily injury and racing on a highway.

    ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. - St. Petersburg police say a man is facing charges after he crashed into a pedestrian, leaving her seriously injured last fall.

    What we know:

    According to the St. Petersburg Police Department, the crash happened downtown on Nov. 8, 2025.

    At around 1 a.m., Adam Rosema, 42, was driving a Ford Mustang southbound on 4th Street South, nearing the intersection at 2nd Avenue South, police said.

    Police say a vehicle stopped to allow a 27-year-old woman to cross the intersection.

    Rosema made an illegal lane change to pass the vehicle and accelerated, hitting the woman at the intersection, according to SPPD.

    Courtesy: St. Petersburg Police Department

    The woman suffered life-threatening injuries and was taken to Orlando Bayfront Hospital for treatment.

    Rosema was booked on charges of reckless driving resulting in serious bodily injury and racing on a highway.

    What we don't know:

    SPPD did not say why it took months for Rosema to be arrested.

    The Source: Information for this story was provided by the St. Petersburg Police Department.

