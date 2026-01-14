Accused street racer arrested months after seriously injuring pedestrian in downtown St. Pete crash: Police
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. - St. Petersburg police say a man is facing charges after he crashed into a pedestrian, leaving her seriously injured last fall.
What we know:
According to the St. Petersburg Police Department, the crash happened downtown on Nov. 8, 2025.
At around 1 a.m., Adam Rosema, 42, was driving a Ford Mustang southbound on 4th Street South, nearing the intersection at 2nd Avenue South, police said.
MORE NEWS: Citrus County community grieving after 2 teens die in tunnel collapse: ‘They were just kids’
Police say a vehicle stopped to allow a 27-year-old woman to cross the intersection.
Rosema made an illegal lane change to pass the vehicle and accelerated, hitting the woman at the intersection, according to SPPD.
Courtesy: St. Petersburg Police Department
The woman suffered life-threatening injuries and was taken to Orlando Bayfront Hospital for treatment.
Rosema was booked on charges of reckless driving resulting in serious bodily injury and racing on a highway.
What we don't know:
SPPD did not say why it took months for Rosema to be arrested.
The Source: Information for this story was provided by the St. Petersburg Police Department.