Accused street racer arrested months after seriously injuring pedestrian in downtown St. Pete crash: Police

St. Petersburg police say a man is facing charges after he crashed into a pedestrian, leaving her seriously injured last fall.

What we know:

According to the St. Petersburg Police Department, the crash happened downtown on Nov. 8, 2025.

At around 1 a.m., Adam Rosema, 42, was driving a Ford Mustang southbound on 4th Street South, nearing the intersection at 2nd Avenue South, police said.

Police say a vehicle stopped to allow a 27-year-old woman to cross the intersection.

Rosema made an illegal lane change to pass the vehicle and accelerated, hitting the woman at the intersection, according to SPPD.

The woman suffered life-threatening injuries and was taken to Orlando Bayfront Hospital for treatment.

Rosema was booked on charges of reckless driving resulting in serious bodily injury and racing on a highway.

What we don't know:

SPPD did not say why it took months for Rosema to be arrested.