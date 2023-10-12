Clearwater man taken to hospital for smoke inhalation after house fire, first responders say

article

A house fire in Clearwater sent one man to the hospital on Thursday afternoon, according to Clearwater Fire & Rescue crews.

Officials say they responded to the fire at 2213 Capri Drive around 1:40 p.m.

One man was taken to Morton Plant Hospital for treatment for smoke inhalation, according to crews.

Crews say the Red Cross was also called to assist three residents.

The cause of the fire is under investigation, according to authorities.