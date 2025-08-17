Man throwing money off balcony in underwear accused of showing genitalia to teenager

The Brief A man who was throwing money off his apartment balcony in his underwear is accused of showing his genitals to a teenager. Investigators say that 62-year-old William Hensel was throwing money off his balcony at other people while shouting obscenities. That's when the victim asked if they could have a dollar and Hensel allegedly responded, "hell no, you can suck my nuts."



A man has been arrested for showing his genitalia to a 16-year-old after stepping onto his apartment balcony in his underwear, according to an arrest affidavit.

Investigators say that 62-year-old William Hensel was throwing money off his balcony at other people while shouting obscenities.

Courtesy: Pinellas County Sheriff's Office.

That's when the victim asked if they could have a dollar and the defendant allegedly responded, "hell no, you can suck my nuts," before shaking his genitalia at the teen.

The victim told authorities that they saw Hensel's genitalia as he made the gesture in his loose-fitting underwear.

READ: Man accused of force-feeding and throwing seagull on Treasure Island Beach

What's next:

Hensel has been charged with lewd and lascivious exhibition.

CLICK HERE:>>> Follow FOX 13 on YouTube