Man who tried to kill ex-girlfriend & shot her dog to be sentenced Thursday

The man who traveled from Atlanta to Florida, then tried to kill his ex-girlfriend and shot her dog after the attack, is expected to learn his sentence in a Tampa courtroom on Thursday.

Case against Timothy Crawford

The backstory:

According to federal prosecutors, Timothy Crawford left Atlanta in the early morning hours of Dec. 7, 2023, and began driving toward the home of his ex-girlfriend (referred to as "M.B.") in Odessa.

Court documents show that Crawford broke into M.B.'s house around 8 p.m. that evening armed with a pistol and stun-gun and waited for her to return home.

When his ex-girlfriend came home, Crawford punched, kicked and electrically stunned her numerous times, while telling her that he was going to kill her and her children.

M.B. defended herself with a dumbbell and ultimately escaped the home. Before leaving, authorities say, Crawford shot and killed M.B.’s dog, an 8-pound Maltese.

Deputies arrested Crawford at the scene after a neighbor called 911.

Pictured: Timothy Crawford during a previous court hearing.

M.B. was severely injured during the attack. Officials say she had extensive bruising to her body, neck and face, stun-gun burns, a fractured left orbital bone, nose, ring finger/hand and a laceration to her head requiring stiches.

Crawford admitted to breaking into the victim’s house, using a taser on her, punching her in the face and killing her dog.

In April, Crawford entered an open plea in court and asked for a 20-year sentence, according to court documents. He faces up to life in prison.

What's next:

Thursday's sentencing hearing is scheduled to begin at 1 p.m.

