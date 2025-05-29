Man who tried to kill ex-girlfriend & shot her dog to be sentenced Thursday
TAMPA, Fla. - The man who traveled from Atlanta to Florida, then tried to kill his ex-girlfriend and shot her dog after the attack, is expected to learn his sentence in a Tampa courtroom on Thursday.
Case against Timothy Crawford
The backstory:
According to federal prosecutors, Timothy Crawford left Atlanta in the early morning hours of Dec. 7, 2023, and began driving toward the home of his ex-girlfriend (referred to as "M.B.") in Odessa.
Court documents show that Crawford broke into M.B.'s house around 8 p.m. that evening armed with a pistol and stun-gun and waited for her to return home.
PREVIOUS: Georgia man traveled to Florida to kill ex-girlfriend and her dog: Officials
When his ex-girlfriend came home, Crawford punched, kicked and electrically stunned her numerous times, while telling her that he was going to kill her and her children.
M.B. defended herself with a dumbbell and ultimately escaped the home. Before leaving, authorities say, Crawford shot and killed M.B.’s dog, an 8-pound Maltese.
Deputies arrested Crawford at the scene after a neighbor called 911.
Pictured: Timothy Crawford during a previous court hearing.
M.B. was severely injured during the attack. Officials say she had extensive bruising to her body, neck and face, stun-gun burns, a fractured left orbital bone, nose, ring finger/hand and a laceration to her head requiring stiches.
Crawford admitted to breaking into the victim’s house, using a taser on her, punching her in the face and killing her dog.
In April, Crawford entered an open plea in court and asked for a 20-year sentence, according to court documents. He faces up to life in prison.
What's next:
Thursday's sentencing hearing is scheduled to begin at 1 p.m.
The Source: This story was written using information from court documents and previous FOX 13 News reports.
