Manatee County attempted murder suspect beat 74-year-old man, forced pills down his throat: MCSO

A 74-year-old man is in the hospital after Manatee County deputies say he was beaten and forced to swallow pills on Sunday afternoon.

What we know:

According to the Manatee County Sheriff’s Office, deputies went to a home in the Del Webb Community to investigate a report of possible domestic violence.

When deputies arrived, they said they found Robert Carter, 54, at the front door covered in blood. Just inside, deputies said they found a 74-year-old man lying on the ground in a pool of blood.

Deputies said Carter spontaneously confessed to beating the victim and forcing a handful of pills down his throat.

The victim suffered a swollen eye and severe trauma. He was taken to an area hospital and was listed in stable condition.

Carter was also hospitalized for injuries he received during the incident.

Detectives said he provided a full confession and was charged with attempted murder.

What we don't know:

It is unclear what the relationship is between Carter and the victim. Detectives also did not provide a possible motive for the incident.

The Source: This story was written with information provided by the Manatee County Sheriff's Office.

