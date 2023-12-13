Manatee County commission approves purchase to preserve special land in Parrish

Sixty-eight acres make up Crooked River Ranch in Parrish. The land sits peaceful and untouched.

"You’re walking across old Florida territory where lands were previously farmed and where natural areas were left and this is one of them," said Charlie Hunsicker the director of Manatee County Natural Resources Department.

Protecting the chunk of land was a top priority for Manatee County’s Environmental Lands Program.

The land stretches all the way to the Manatee River, making it a vital piece of land for environmental protection.

"The river, the marshes, salt mash, uploads, oak hammocks they all tie together to support a wide variety of habitats and the animals and birds that live here as well," said Hunsicker.

Manatee County commissioners voted unanimously to move forward with the purchase of the land for $11.2 million.

Funds to buy the property come from the Environmental Lands Program which taxpayers approved in 2020.

"This will be a preserve, but we try to balance even our preserves to where people can come here and enjoy it and this land is really pristine," Commissioner James Satcher said. "Isn’t this a win for everyone that we are able to preserve this and make it a place that people [can] come and enjoy old Florida."

On-site, you can spot beautiful air plants and rare habitats. A break from nearby development which continues to boom.

"For us to be able to hold onto this sacred piece of property in the middle of a growing county is so important and valuable and special," said Hunsicker.

Elizabeth Hunter Skidmore’s parents owned the land.

Elizabeth Hunter Skidmore speaks at a Manatee County Commission meeting.

"My parents who nurtured this land with love and care would be overjoyed to witness it to become a haven to the public, a sanctuary where the public can connect with untouched wilderness," she said.

Once the purchase goes through, the land will eventually be opened up to the public. A small campground, pavilion, kayak launch, and trails will be added.

A piece of old Florida, forever protected.

"It is living testimony to nature and an heirloom," said Hunter-Skidmore.

The purchase is expected to be complete by early 2024.