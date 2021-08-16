Manatee County commissioner 'stable' after COVID-19 hospitalization
BRADENTON, Fla. - A Manatee County commissioner has been hospitalized for COVID-19.
The county released a statement from commissioner Kevin Van Ostenbridge, saying he is currently undergoing treatment at Blake Hospital in Bradenton.
He says he is stable and receiving wonderful care.
Van Ostenbridge says he received the Johnson & Johnson vaccine in June.
Manatee County's Department of Health has already wrapped up contact tracing with the commissioner.