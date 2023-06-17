Manatee County Commissioner Vanessa Baugh unexpectedly resigns

In an email sent to her colleagues Friday morning, Manatee County Commissioner Vanessa Baugh unexpectedly announced her resignation, saying she's taking a step back to spend more time with her family.

District 1 Commissioner James Satcher was sad to see the letter in his inbox.

"I'm going to miss her. She's great to have to be working with. Not that I won't sit around and give her phone calls, but it's great working with her as well," Satcher said.

Former Manatee County Commissioner Carol Whitmore heard the news within minutes.

"It spread like wildfire because that's a big decision to make, especially in the middle of your term," Whitmore said. "We had our ups and downs, but, you know, for her retiring this sudden and obviously, there has to be a reason."

Baugh has over a year and a half left of her term and has served on the Board of County Commissioners since 2012.

Her District 5 includes Lakewood Ranch and parts of East Bradenton.

READ: Bradenton man lending a helping hand to those impacted by a broken dam in Ukraine

She defended her district very, very well," Whitmore said. "She stood up for her constituents. We worked very well on the Diverging Diamond and Lakewood Ranch and University Parkway, and that was her district."

"She's a tough fighter. She doesn't back down. She says what she's thinking, and that's valuable, especially in politics," Satcher added.

But there's no doubt her last few years in office came with turmoil.

Baugh made national headlines in 2021 after an ethics complaint was filed against her for arranging a controversial covid-19 vaccine site and quote "Vip list" during the height of the pandemic.

Instead of going before a judge, Baugh settled with the Florida ethics commission for $8,000 and an admission of guilt.

"It did cause, unfortunately, a lot of negative to Manatee County, actually all over the country," Whitmore said. "The process went through. And I'm glad the ethics commission did feel that there was some issue there, and she was paying for that."

READ: Puppies left in sealed box rescued outside Bradenton Walmart

"Is there going to be controversy when you're out there, and you're making decisions? Sure. But I don't think, you know, who knows? I'm not going to judge anyone. I wasn't in her shoes," Satcher added.

More recently, Baugh was named the chairwoman of the board in April. Two days later, commissioners voted to reinstall Van Ostenbridge as chairman.

Baugh's resignation is effective July 31. Board members are on summer recess until July 27.

Whitmore believes a replacement will bring change to the makeup of the board of county commissioners.

"Right now, we're doing a $2.5 billion budget, and we're going to be short of commissioner. And when they get a new one, they aren't going to know anything," Whitmore explained. "I probably would've waited, but I wish her the best and thank her for her service to Manatee County."

"Manatee County really is experiencing a lot of prosperity and growth," Satcher added. "So, she's been a big part of a lot of good decisions. and moving forward. I feel like we've got a strong foundation. I think we're going to be okay."

Vaugh has yet to respond to FOX 13's request for comment. Gov. Ron DeSantis will select a replacement for Baugh to serve the rest of her term.