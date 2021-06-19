Manatee County deputies searching for Bradenton bank robber

article

The Manatee County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a man who robbed a Wells Fargo Bank Saturday morning.

According to deputies, the man entered the bank located at 6285 14th St. W. in Bradenton, demanded cash and fled in an unknown direction after the teller gave him an undisclosed amount of money.

The suspect is described as a white man with blonde hair, possibly in his mid-50s or 60s with a skinny build. He was last seen wearing a burgundy shirt, jeans and a face covering.

Anyone who recognizes this man or who has more information is asked to contact the Manatee County Sheriff’s Office at 941-747-3011 or Crime Stoppers at 866-634-8477.

