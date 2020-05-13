Manatee County eases beach parking restrictions

article

Parking at Manatee County's beaches just got a whole lot easier. On Wednesday morning. the county lifted the 2-hour limit for beach parking.

Tuesday, county commissioners voted to lift the parking limits at public beach lots.

Some shoreside cities will still keep right-of-way restrictions in place on streets so be sure to check signage before you park.

Social distancing rules remain in place so beachgoers will still need to keep six feet apart from others and no large groups will be allowed to gather. The Sheriff’s Office will help with enforcement. Commissioners voted to increase deputies' presence during weekend beach hours until July 12.

After reopening beaches in April, Manatee County initially placed a two-hour time cap on parking, but that limit ends Wednesday.

