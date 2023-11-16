Manatee County elementary school employee accused of molesting student: MCSO

article

Manatee County deputies have arrested an elementary school employee who they say molested a third-grade student.

Detectives say they began investigating Angel Rodriguez Mercado, 67, a paraprofessional at Abel Elementary School, after a student told a relative that they were molested.

According to the Manatee County Sheriff’s Office, a safety plan was put in place immediately and Mercado was removed from having contact with children at the school while the detectives investigated.

Investigators say Mercado confessed to molesting the child and was arrested.

Deputies say they commend the victim for speaking out and encourage parents to speak to their children about molestation and how to report the crime.

Detectives also encourage anyone who has information about this case or knows someone who could be a victim, is asked to contact the Manatee County Sheriff’s Office at (941) 747-3011.

Mercado has been charged with lewd and lascivious molestation.