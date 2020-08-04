Manatee County EMS district chief reflects on 30-year career of mentorship, saving lives

For more than 30 years, EMS District Chief Mark Laraway did what he loved.

"Our job is to make sure everybody goes home at the end of the shift. It's been a long road. I've seen a lot," he said.

Laraway was born and raised in Manatee County. As a teenager, he knew he wanted to help others. He enrolled as a fire cadet with Samoset fire in 1984.

He was the first in Manatee County to attend high school during the day and then EMS school at night.

"I stared here with EMS. We had seven ambulances. We are up to 20," he said.

From the time he started, Laraway mentored the new hires.

Advertisement

"I always talk about big shoes to fill. How are we going to find somebody to replace this next person? I really don’t know who that next person," said Assistant Chief of EMS Operations Larry Luh.

After 36 years of service to Manatee County, Laraway answered his final call on Monday morning.

"This was really special sharing your last shift with you, you’ve been a great mentor to so many people, you will be missed," said a co-worker.

Over the radio, co-workers said their farewells.

"It's been an honor and privilege working with you I’ve learned so much from you," said another co-worker.

Laraway retired knowing that he helped countless others. He paved the way for future emergency workers and it's a career he will never forget.

"I've loved what I’ve done for all these many years. I encourage anyone to do what they want to do," he said.