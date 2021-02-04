Manatee County pediatrician who plans 'everything' around Bucs games headed to Super Bowl LV

From the beads to his number 26 Buccaneers jersey, it's easy to spot "Doc."

"I don’t think they know my name. But they all know me as 'Doc,'" he said.

You can normally find "Doc" in section 108 at Ray Jay. His real name is Dr. Carlos Mendez. He's been a pediatrician in Manatee County for more than 30 years.

"My patients know me and there are times they will come deliberately dressed in the opposing jersey. I will pull out my trusty sword and I will stab them, because that’s how they know they will get stabbed by their doctor, by wearing the opposing jersey," said Dr. Mendez.

A Bucs season ticket holder since 1993, Dr. Mendez has only missed five home games. He and his wife, Donna, even make time to travel to away games and the NFL draft.

"We plan our vacation, we plan our trips to the grandchildren. We plan everything around the Buccaneer’s season. From pre-season all the way through," he explained.

When the Bucs made the Super Bowl, in our backyard. Dr. Mendez had a decision to make.

"My brain told me no. But my heart told me yes," he shared.

His wife gave him the go-ahead.

"She just said go ahead and get it," Mendez said. "This is a once in a lifetime possibility. If it takes 17 years for the Bucs to be in the Super Bowl again. I’ll be 80 something. This is the chance to do it and get it done."

He's seen it happen once in person. Back in 2003 in San Diego. This time he'll be in section 343, waiting for the biggest win of the season.

"As my friend would say we have to be on the ship and sailing all the time. We are never going to jump ship," he said.

